Amazon's 24-hour PC and tablet sale features an enticing hodgepodge of bargains

Amazon has a one-day sale on tech gear from displays to tablets and laptops from Acer, AOC, and HP.

Contributor, PCWorld

Need to upgrade your setup? Amazon’s throwing a huge one-day sale with worthwhile deals on laptops, tablets, monitors, and desktops. The sale includes well known brands such as Acer, AOC, HP, and Western Digital. If you need a gift idea or just want to pick-up a new special something for yourself, today is the day to do it.

Here are our top picks from the sale.

First up: The HP Pavilion 32-inch, 2560x1440 wide viewing angle display for $250. This is the all-time low and way down from this display’s more recent pricing, which fluctuates between $310 all the way up to nearly $400. This 1440p monitor supports 100 percent of the sRGB color space for accurate visuals, with a 7ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate. It’ll be fine for gaming, but not outstanding. For creative projects, however, this should be a solid choice. It packs two HDMI, DisplayPort 1.2, and two USB 2.0 ports.

Next up is the Lenovo Smart Tab P10 for $150, instead of nearly $350. Again, this is the all-time low, though it was hitting $175 recently. This Android tablet has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage. There’s also a microSD slot that can handle up to another 256GB of storage. It has a 10.1-inch display with 1920-by-1200 resolution, front and rear cameras, Alexa built-in, and a fingerprint sensor.

Finally, we’ve got the Acer Spin 5 convertible laptop for $550, down from a price that is usually $730 or more. It’s a huge drop for a 13-inch 1080p laptop with a quad-core 1.6GHz Core i5-8265u processor that can boost to 3.9GHz, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. We reviewed this laptop last December, and while we weren’t fans of the built-in Alexa app, we thought it was good value for the full price. That value’s much, much higher at today’s sale price.

There’s a lot more where these came from though. Be sure to hit up the full sale to see all the deals on offer. You’ll even find a heavily discounted Surface tablet!

[Today’s deal: One-day sale on laptops, tablets, monitors, and desktops on Amazon.]

