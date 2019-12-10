Upgrade to a 27-inch, high-definition IPS monitor with game-smoothing FreeSync tech for $100

If you’ve been suffering along with a tiny, low-resolution monitor, today’s a great day to upgrade your display. Amazon is selling an AOC 27-inch 75Hz display with FreeSync for $103.26. That is the all-time low for this monitor, and about $40 off its usual price.

The AOC 27V2H is an IPS 1080p ultra-slim display with a “frameless” bezel, making it ideal for a multi-monitor setup. As previously mentioned, it has a 75Hz refresh rate, along with a 5 millisecond response time. With specs like that, it should be a solid everyday display.

The best part of this monitor, however, is FreeSync support. With a compatible AMD Radeon graphics card (meaning all modern graphics cards) you can synchronize the refresh rates between the card and the monitor for a buttery smooth gaming experience without much stutter or lag.

For ports, this monitor includes one each of HDMI and VGA. It’s also loaded with AOC’s flickerfree and low blue mode technologies for reduced eyestrain. The stand can also tilt, making it easier to get the right angle, though it’s not clear how many degrees of tilt you get.

Overall, this is an excellent looking monitor at an outstanding price. At just $100, and with ultra-slim bezels, you might want to even grab two for a killer multi-monitor setup.

[Today’s deal: AOC 27V2H 1080p FreeSync monitor for $103.26 at Amazon.]