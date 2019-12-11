The 1TB Sabrent Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD is down to a killer $150 today

When AMD's Ryzen 3000 series processors launched in July, they came loaded with support for the cutting-edge PCIe 4.0 interface, which promises blazing-fast transfer speeds with compatible SSDs or graphics cards. Unfortunately, the speedy PCIe 4.0 drives that released alongside the chips cost an arm and a leg. Not anymore. Right now on Newegg you can buy the 1TB Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 for $150Remove non-product link when you apply checkout code 93XPD69. That’s $150 off the MSRP and $20 below the already great sale price that you’ll find in most other places right now.

We could go on about how awesome this drive is—and there’s no doubt that a PCIe 4.0 drive can offer some serious performance with sequential read speed claims at 5,000MB/s, well above the 3,500 MB/s of top performing PCIe 3.0 drives—but you probably already know all that. What you might not realize is that this version of the Sabrent Rocket doesn't include a heatsink. That may be cause for concern as nearly all PCIe 4.0 gear currently needs some serious help with cooling. Nearly every other PCIe 4.0 SSD includes a massive heatsink, including other versions of this one, as you can see below.

Sabrent The Sabrent Rocket NVMe 4.0 with its optional heatsink.

Just look at that monster! Clearly, heat is a concern, and that is just one of a few caveats you can read about in our PCIe 4.0 explainer. Obviously we’re not saying you shouldn’t buy this SSD at this insanely low price, but you should keep an eye on how hot the component gets with your motherboard's standard NVMe heatsink. Otherwise just sit back and enjoy the speeds!

