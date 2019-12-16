Truebill Makes It Easy To Reach All Of Your Financial Goals

Managing your finances is hard. Between budgeting for multiple bank accounts, tracking your monthly subscriptions, planning for unexpected large expenses, all while trying to grow your wealth, personal finance can be a miniature nightmare. And who has the disposable income or time to hire and meet with a personal accountant or broker? Technology has developed to make everything simpler, and for personal finance, that technology is Truebill.

Truebill is an app that makes it easy to stay on top of your financial life. With Truebill, you can optimize your spending, manage subscriptions, lower your bills, and much more. Here's how it works.

1. Get the 5-star app, available for Apple and Android.

2. Connect your accounts via 256-bit SSL encryption, giving Truebill read-only access.

3. Gain a complete picture of your finances and start taking control.

Through Truebill, you can see your cash, credit, and investment balances at a glance in one place so you can keep an eye on your financial health and see if you're on track to meet your savings goals. The app helps you categorize expenses to better understand where you spend your money, and even lets you monitor and cancel unwanted subscriptions that you may have forgotten you were still paying for. Better yet, Truebill goes above and beyond by negotiating lower cable and cellphone bills on your behalf to help you score even more savings.

Ready to take control of your financial life? Download the Truebill app for free today.