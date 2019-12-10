Get all the Corsair PC gaming gear you'll ever need for a flat $100

If you're looking to get your game on this holiday season, we've got a fantastic deal right now. Best Buy is selling the Corsair Pro Wired Gaming Bundle with RGB for $100Remove non-product link, featuring a gaming keyboard, gaming mouse, mouse pad, and gaming headset. That’s more than $50 cheaper than getting all this gear separately and brings all the RGB lighting you need for a top-notch gaming experience.

Diving into the bundle you get the K55 RGB gaming keyboard. This keyboard doesn’t have mechanical switches, but it does have six programmable macro keys, anti-ghosting for more accurate key presses, and a wrist rest. It also has three zone dynamic RGB backlighting. Next we have the Harpoon RGB Pro gaming mouse with a 12,000 DPI optical sensor, RGB lighting, and six programmable buttons. We haven’t reviewed this particular mouse, but Corsair mice generally perform well. Finally, we get to the Corsair Void Pro, which we picked as our favorite “low-end” wireless gaming headset for its improved microphone over the non-pro version and excellent battery life.

So, whether you're buying a gift for the budding PC gamer in your life or just treating yourself, don't sleep on this killer deal.

[Today’s deal: Corsair Pro Wired Gaming Bundle with RGB back lightingfor $100 on Best BuyRemove non-product link]