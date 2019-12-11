Must Buy Smart Travel Gadgets for 2020

Are you a pro traveler and always look out to add cutting-edge tech products you can travel with? Since we are stepping into the holiday season, many tech brands and online stores will have major discounts on their best-selling products. If you are shopping this year for travel gadgets, then consider looking at these brands before taking the plunge.

GoPro

GoPro has the most versatile range of cameras for every outdoor activity. You can be clicking the perfect picture while on the go, hiking, or swimming, GoPro camera can do it all. During the month of December, there are a couple of GoPro sales to watch out for. If you are interested in getting a HERO7, you can purchase one with $30 off until the day after Christmas. Or if you prefer to get the HERO8, then you can save $50 with the HERO8 holiday bundle that is available until December 18, 2019. With the holiday bundle, you can get the HERO8 camera, head strap, 32GB SD card, space battery, and shorty grip for only $399.99.

Newegg

Newegg offers a variety of tech gadgets ranging from TVs, laptops, digicams to headphones and noise-canceling headphones. If you are a traveler and take long flights, a pair of noise-canceling headphones is what you may want to buy. Choose from among top brands like Sony, Sennheiser, KEF, Cowin and many more and save up to 56% on the noise-canceling headphones.

44% off Cowin E7 noise canceling headphones

56% savings on Sennheiser PXC 550 wireless headphones

20% off Sony WH1000XM3B headphones

48% discount KEF Porsche design headphones

Monoprice

Monoprice is known for quality generic brand tech products like USB cables, wall mounts, adapters, power banks at a cheaper price point. If you are looking to add a power bank to your next travel packing list, then look out for the Monoprice holiday deals. One of the specials they have is their own brand Select Series power banks. They are currently offering 15% off for 10,000mAh, 20,000mAh, and 27,200mAh battery capacity power banks. When you are traveling with it, you are guaranteed to never run out of power since you can fully charge your iPhone or Android phones three times before the power runs out. You can also charge two devices at once with their two dedicated ports. With the most powerful portable charge (27,200mAh), it only weighs 15.4oz which will be perfect for traveling.

Western Digital

A portable hard drive can be a traveler’s best friend, especially for gamers and photographers. Western Digital has everything you need for your next trip. Although cloud storage is great and useful, don’t forget that Internet connectivity is not always available everywhere in the world. You don’t want to stop taking pictures because your digital camera is running out of space. Also, it is always good to back up your pictures and other digital assets in both cloud storage and external hard drive. Currently, Western Digital is offering portable drives that have up to 5 TB storage capacity.

If you are a gamer, you may want to look into Western Digital’s collection for portable game drives. Just because you are traveling, it doesn’t mean you need to stop playing your favorite games. On top of that, wouldn’t you like to play your games during a long flight? If you get the WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive, you can save up to approximately 125 games with the 5 TB storage capacity.

DJI

DJI offers a versatile collection of drones to take excellent pictures. Choose from among Mavic Mini, Osmo Mobile 3, and Ronin-SC to click unique aerial views. If you are looking to purchase the Osmo Action at DJI, then you should consider including the Osmo Action travel kit that is currently on sale for $75 (reg price is $96). The travel kit includes mini tripod, battery, carrying case, and protective sleeve.

DJI is offering free shipping for orders over $159 and all customers get 1% of the total purchase value back as DJI credit. DJI also offers a Trade Up where you can send in your old gadgets and get DJI credit. Become a DJI Member when you make a purchase and get exclusive coupons.

Tumi

Tumi carries everything a traveler will need ranging from luggage, backpacks, bags, passport covers, wallets, and many more. Considering gifting a Tumi bag? Make it even more special by monogramming it. Tumi offers free standard shipping and free returns if done within 30 days of purchase.

Expedia

If you are planning to make a reservation for your next vacation, you need to check out the exclusive Expedia coupon code PCWorld has to offer. By applying this coupon code, you can get an extra $100 off on any $1,100 or more reservation. It is the perfect time to start planning your dream vacation for 2020.

