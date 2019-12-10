Save $250 on MSI's GE65 Raider Gaming Laptop at Costco Right Now - Deal Alert

The MSI GE65 is a gaming laptop that delivers the power of a gaming desktop on the go. MSI’s GE65 features desktop grade components allowing players to game without the constraints of their desktop. With up to 8 hours of battery life, the high grade components ensure no compromises are made when gaming on the go.

The GE65 features the latest hardware, it can go up to 9th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX™ 2070 graphics card; this hardware allows users to take on the newest games without compromise.

This product also features MSI’s True Color 2.0 which gets close to 100% sRGB color accuracy. Including either a 144Hz refresh rate display or 240Hz to keep you competitive with the latest games.

Check out the special price at Costco Here: https://www.costco.com/msi-ge65-raider-gaming-laptop---9th-gen-intel-core-i7-9750h---geforce-rtx-2070---240hz-1080p-display.product.100510949.html