Best Secret Santa Gifts under $50 for Techies

Secret Santa is a gift exchange game that can be played among a group of friends, families, or co-workers. The rule of the game is very straight forward. All participants must enter their name in order to become someone else’s Secret Santa. Once you have drawn the name of the participant, then you (the Secret Santa) are responsible to buy a gift for that person you select. Most of the time, there is a spending limit for each Secret Santa to ensure no one is overspending on a gift. If you are a Secret Santa who needs to shop for a tech gadget lover with a budget of $50, then you are in luck because here’s the list of gifts you can get under $50 from some of our favorite retailers.

Top brands wireless headphones at LivingSocial

LivingSocial is known for their endless discounts on local events, dining, and travel. They are also known for offering huge sales on numerous items such as electronics, pet supplies, fashions, jewelry, and many more. If you are looking for wireless headphones, you certainly want to stop by LivingSocial and see a huge selection they offer for under $50.

If you are looking for in-ear or earbud headphones, you can buy Motorola VerveBuds 500 Wireless Bluetooth earbuds for only $49.99 (original price is $69.99). You can also save 58% on Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats 2 wireless headphones (refurbished) and purchase it for $49.99 (original price is $119.98). Regardless if you are looking for a major brand name or not, LivingSocial will have the right product for you within your budget.

LivingSocial is offering plenty of discounts during the month of December. Be sure to check with PCWorld and get the updated sales and coupons before making a purchase for cool Secret Santa gifts.

Wireless Bluetooth speakers and smartwatches at GearBest

Did you know GearBest has over 10 million products? You will never leave their online store empty-handed since most of their products are discounted for their consumers. If you are looking for cheap Secret Santa tech gifts, you want to stop by GearBest. After all, you can even buy a small wireless Bluetooth speaker for less than $5.

Have you been waiting for the price of smartwatches to drop? GearBest has the best selections of smartwatches that are as low as $20. You can save 34% by purchasing Q9 Waterproof Sports Smart Watch, which is compatible with Android and iOS, for $19.99. If you are interested in upgrading to a smartwatch that can measure your daily activity level, heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen level, you may want to check out Y6 Pro Smart Bracelet. With the 30% of savings, you can buy this smartwatch for $25.07.

For a limited time only, PCWorld is offering an exclusive 10% off GearBest coupon on any regular-priced item. Keep your eyes on GearBest promotions from PCWorld over the holidays, as you will find plenty of Secret Santa gift ideas.

Power banks and wireless chargers at Banggood

One of the most popular retailers where you can find many cheap Secret Santa gifts is Banggood. Power banks and wireless chargers make a great gift for anyone. You may be able to find inexpensive wireless chargers or power banks at numerous online or in-store retailers, but Banggood is offering some of the most powerful chargers in the market. The most popular power banks that are available in-store are usually with capacity of 2000mAh to 5000mAh. Baseus CW-YMS power bank features 30000mAh capacity and you can purchase it for only $49.99. You can charge more than just wireless headphones or mobile devices. With the numerous outputs, you can charge multiple devices at the same time such as speakers, fans, and humidifiers.

Banggood has a huge selection of wireless chargers for you to choose from. If you are looking for a car wireless charger, duel chargers (allowing you to charge both your smartwatch and mobile device at the same time), or just a regular wireless charger, Banggood has them all. All the powerful wireless chargers (up to 60 watts) are less than $50.

Besides chargers and power banks, you will continue to find the coolest gadgets on Banggood at low prices. PCWorld will keep up to date with verified and tested promo codes and deals from Banggood.

Camera drones and smart home automation kits at AliExpress

If you are shopping for someone who is into photography or loves the features a smart home automation kit has to offer, you want to visit AliExpress to shop for the Secret Santa gift. AliExpress carries as many products as GearBest, and they can find a lot of great deals all year long, especially in December.

There are too many tech gadgets deals available at AliExpress, but their deals on camera drones and smart home automation kits are exceptionally outstanding. With the 35% discount, you can purchase a LAUMOX M69G FPV RC Drone 4K camera for $39.80. For such a low price, you get many features such as 1080 HD recording, Wi-Fi control, gesture photographing (where it automatically recognizes and shoots the picture based on your gesture), and wide-angle camera.

There are many items to choose from when you are looking for smart home automation kits at AliExpress. BroadLink Original RM Mini 3 allows you to turn your smartphone into a universal remote control for your home. It supports more than 80,000 IR controlled devices including air conditioners, televisions, audio, home theater systems, and many more. It is also compatible with Alexa and Google Home. You can purchase the BroadLink Original RM Mini 3 for only $7.93 after 30% discount. Besides the application controller, you can always find savings on items such as smart plugs, smart light bulbs, smart temperature monitor, and others that are less than $50 at AliExpress.

Conclusion

Christmas is around the corner, so you need to start making a list of items you need to buy for your loved ones and Secret Santa. If you need to find any gift ideas for Secret Santa or tech gadget lovers, you can visit PCWorld and narrow down your search by budget. Of course, our team will find the latest Christmas discounts and promo codes available. Happy Shopping!