This absurdly cheap Asus gaming laptop packs a GeForce RTX 2060 for $980, today only

The Asus TUF Gaming laptop with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 is just $980 at Amazon on Thursday.

Contributor, PCWorld |

asustufgaming
Asus

They said it couldn’t be done. They said a laptop packing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics couldn’t be found for less than $1,000. Today, we prove those naysayers wrong. Amazon is selling the Asus TUF Gaming laptop for a cool $980 with the aforementioned RTX graphics card. This is the all-time low for this laptop, which has fluctuated in price between $1,100 and $1,400.

The laptop deal is part of Amazon’s larger one-day PC gaming sale that includes all kinds of serious gaming gear including monitors, desktops, RAM kits, and more. The deals expire just before midnight Thursday evening Pacific time.

The featured Asus TUF laptop features a quad-core 2.3GHz Ryzen 7 3750H processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB NVMe SSD, and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It’s loaded for the price, in other words. The display measures 15.6 inches with 1920-by-1080 resolution. It also has an RGB backlit keyboard.

The great thing about the RTX 2060 included in this laptop is that it supports advanced features such as deep learning super sampling and real-time ray tracing. Both features add up to better looking games from higher frame rates and improved lighting effects.

This is an excellent laptop for less than $1,000 and one heck of a deal. The only drawback for some may be that Ryzen 7 processor. While AMD’s chips are great on desktops, the Ryzen processors are a little less proven in laptops. If that gives you pause, we also found an Acer Predator Helios 300 for $1,300, rocking an Intel Core i7-9750H paired with a GeForce RTX 2060. That’s not as cheap, but the Intel-powered laptop also includes a faster 144Hz display. It’s usually $1,600, but $300 off for today only.

