Superb Razer gear is dirt cheap in Amazon's 24-hour PC gaming sale

Amazon is throwing a one-day PC gaming gear sale on Thursday and it's packed with killer deals. What really impressed us with this sale—besides this awesome sub-$1,000 laptop with a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card inside—was all the great Razer gear on sale at all-time low prices. The sale includes Razer laptops, keyboards, mice, and more.

Let’s take a look at three well-priced items to add to your gaming setup.

The Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard is just $98, a great price for a keyboard that typically costs between $140 to $170. This version has Razer’s own orange switches, which are supposed to be tactile and silent. It also has RGB backlighting, a magnetic wrist rest, and USB passthrough. We really liked this keyboard when we reviewed it in April.

Next, we’ve got the Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse for $55 instead of $70 to $85, another all-time low. This mouse has a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, Razer Chroma RGB lighting, and interchangeable side plates with either two, 7, or 12 buttons. We reviewed the Naga Trinity in October 2018 and gave it four out of five stars, though the $100 price tag was a bit much to take. That’s not a problem today.

Finally, we have the Razer Seiren X USB streaming microphone for $55, down from a typical price between $85 and more than $100. Again, this is an all-time low price. Razer’s mics aren’t the consensus favorite for streamers, as that honor lies with the Blue Yeti, but the Seiren is well reviewed on Amazon and available for an excellent price.

There’s a lot more where these came from though, including a lot of hardware from other companies, in Amazon’s 24-hour PC gaming sale. Act fast if you’re interested.

[Today's deal: Amazon's one-day PC gaming sale.]