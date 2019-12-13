Get Amazon's Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 together for a jaw-dropping $139

If you’re looking to kick start your smart home, Amazon’s got a killer package at a fantastic price right now. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 and an Echo Show 5 are $139. Buying these devices separately at their current steep on-sale prices would set you back $190, so you’re saving about $50. And until Black Friday, this bundle normally retailed for well over $260.

It’s a killer deal, in other words.

We reviewed Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 and loved it. The battery-powered device features much better motion detection than its predecessor, and full 1080p video versus 720p in the original. That’s augmented by a 160 degree horizontal field of view, and a 90 degree vertical view. Ring’s Video Doorbell 2 also offers two-way audio with noise cancellation.

The Echo Show 5 is also a product we reviewed and really liked. The Alexa-powered Echo Show 5 has a 7-inch display that can do all the typical Echo smart assistant stuff, just with a display for added context, such as weather forecasts or your calendar. It can also interact with your new doorbell to talk to visitors or get alerted when motion is detected. The Show 5 can also play videos from Amazon Prime.

Overall this bundle is a great value and well worth the $139 for budding smart home enthusiasts, or just those who need a better view of their front door.

[Today’s deal: Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Show 5 in Charcoal for $139 at Amazon.]