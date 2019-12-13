The marvelous Elgato Stream Deck is just $100 after a 33% discount

Before you go live with that game stream this weekend, take a moment to make your future streams look that much better at a very good price. Best Buy is selling the Elgato Stream Deck for $100Remove non-product link. That’s $50 under MSRP and just a hair above the device’s all-time low price.

The Elgato Stream Deck is an amazingly useful tool for anyone who is serious about their online live streams. It contains 15 LCD buttons that can be used for whatever you need to make your streaming workload easier.

One button can be used to launch your streaming program, such as Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), another one can start your stream, another can send out a tweet that you’re going live, and another can start a short onscreen animation, for example. The Stream Deck will do whatever simple task you need it to do at the touch of a button.

We reviewed the Elgato Stream Deck in July and loved it for its ease of use and excellent pricing. At $50 off, it’s a no-brainer for anyone who wants a more professional streaming experience.

[Today’s deal: Elgato Stream Deck for $100 at Best Buy.Remove non-product link]