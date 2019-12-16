The Nintendo Switch gets a rare $30 discount for patient buyers

Nintendo's wonderful play-at-home-or-on-the-go console, the Switch, almost never goes on sale and it still sells like hotcakes. Today, you can get one with a massive $60 discount at Amazon—but only if you're willing to wait until after the holidays to get it. The online retailer is selling the Nintendo Switch for $269. To get the deal, you need to apply the checkout code D3E2CDJ6GB6S. You'll also need to be willing to wait until at least the middle of January for stock to replenish.

The deal applies to the version of the Nintendo Switch with red and blue Joy-Con controllers

Nintendo's console doesn’t focus on overpowering its competition, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One X. Instead, the Switch emphasizes Nintendo’s strengths: fun, family-friendly games in an attractive package that disconnects from its dock so you can continue to play your games on the road in Game Boy-like fashion. The console also has a few top AAA games such as The Witcher 3, but you’re largely buying the Switch for Nintendo's killer first party titles—and the ability to play games like Fortnite on the bus.

Consider picking up a microSD card alongside the Switch, because Nintendo's console only packs 32GB of onboard storage.

