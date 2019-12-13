Deal

Power up adventure and safety with this Anker generator for only $195

Down 35% from a list price of $300 on Amazon, the Anker Powerhouse 200 generator has one DC Outlet, one AC Outlet, one USB Power Delivery Port, and two High-Speed USB-A Charging Ports.

anker generator
Anker

We’re heading into the depths of winter now, and although there are a lot of fun things that go along with that, winter weather can get a little scary—and the power going out is one of many things that can go wrong. Of course, even if winter weather isn’t a concern for you, portable power can play a key role in camping and other outdoor adventures. And today an Amazon on-page coupon brings the Anker Powerhouse 200 portable generator down to an all-time low price of $195 from a $300 list price.

This portable generator is rechargeable, and features a built-in handle for easy transport. On each charge, it can deliver a lot of power, with enough juice to charge a Macbook Pro 3-plus hours, keep a mini fridge running for 4-plus hours, charge a smart phone 12 times, or power a 5W table lamp for 50-plus hours. Plenty of outlet and port types also means it works with a wide variety of device types. You get one DC Outlet, one AC Outlet, one USB Power Delivery Port, and two High-Speed USB-A Charging Ports.

This portable generator averages 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: Anker Powerhouse 200 portable generator for $195 with on-page coupon. ]

This story, "Power up adventure and safety with this Anker generator for only $195" was originally published by TechConnect.

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission.
Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

  
