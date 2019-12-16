MicroSD cards, external drives, and more are dirt cheap in Amazon's 24-hour blowout sale

Spread the joy of storage and Wi-Fi this season with Amazon’s one-day sale on networking and storage gearRemove non-product link. The sale ends just before midnight on Monday evening, with deals on microSD cards, cable modems, NAS boxes, hard drives, routers, and range extenders.

The sale’s chock-full of great deals, but we’ve plucked out three of our favorites to highlight.

The first item is the 512GB SanDisk microSD card for $64, a glorious addition for any stocking. The current deal is about $10 to $15 off its previous pricing. This card is a great choice for smartphones, tablets, the Nintendo Switch, or cameras. SanDisk says it can support 1080p recording and playback.

Our second pick is the WD 5TB My Passport external hard drive for $90, down from $120. This is the all-time low for this drive. WD includes backup software with the drive, as well as hardware-based encryption. It also comes with a three year manufacturer’s warranty, and, oh yeah, a boatload of storage.

Finally, get connected this holiday season with the Linksys AC1900 Gigabit Range Extender for $65.59. This range extender usually costs around $78 to $82, and today’s price is the all-time low. Linksys this device will boost Wi-Fi coverage up to 10,000 square feet.

There’s a lot more where these came from, so be sure to check out Amazon’s 24-hour blowout to see all the deals.

[Today’s deal: Amazon’s one-day sale on networking, drive and memory products.Remove non-product link]