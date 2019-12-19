Pick up this refurbished 11.6” Acer Chromebook for just $140

Chromebooks, once considered an underwhelming alternative to the PC laptop, are now some of the fastest and most reliable mobile computing options on the market. And they are among the most economical too, especially this certified refurbished Acer 11.6 inch touchscreen Chromebook, discounted by 53 percent.

It’s easy to see why Chromebooks have become so popular. They boot more quickly than a PC, aren’t susceptible to malware infections, and boast battery lives that put other laptops to shame. And, unlike some of the first models, they don’t even require a constant web connection. If you need a mobile computing solution, then the Chromebook has become quite the viable option.

https://www.youtube.com/embed/UutS70re6Uc

This 11.6 inch refurbished model from Acer offers all the bells and whistles you’ll need at a price point that’s practically unbeatable. It features a lightning-fast quad core processor and 4GB of RAM, and the touchscreen can swivel a full 360 degrees so you can even use it as a tablet. It’s perfect for students, business owners, or anyone else who needs the power of a PC on the go.

And now is the perfect time to try out a Chromebook. That’s because this refurbished 11.6 inch touchscreen model from Acer, which normally carries an MSRP of $298.99, has been marked down to just $139.99 while supplies last.

Acer 11.6" Touchscreen Chromebook 1.6GHz Intel N3150 16GB (Refurbished) - $139.99



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.