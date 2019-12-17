Perfect your streaming setup with this killer Blue Yeti mic and Logitech webcam bundle

Best Buy is on a roll with awesome deals for streamers. A few days ago the Elgato Stream Deck was selling for $50 off, and now the big box retailer has a bundle for upping the quality of your streams. You can get the Blue Yeti microphone and a Logitech C922 Pro webcam for $120Remove non-product link with the Blue Microphones Pro Streamer Pack. That’s about $30 cheaper than buying these top-notch items separately on Amazon.

We reviewed the Logitech C922 Pro back in October 2016, and thought it was a worthy successor to the legendary Logitech C920 beloved by legions of owners. It offers excellent low light capabilities, background removal, and 720p resolution streaming at 60 frames per second, as well as 1080p at 30fps. The Logitech C920 and the C922 are two popular webcam options for professional workers and professional streamers alike.

The Blue Yeti, meanwhile, is the go-to microphone for online streaming. We haven’t reviewed the Yeti, but a number of folks at PCWorld use it and absolutely love it. The Blue Yeti works with Mac and Windows, it has mute and volume buttons, and offers solid sound reproduction for the price—and especially at this price.

[Today's deal: Blue Microphones Pro Streamer Pack for $120 at Best Buy.]