The Oculus Go standalone VR headset is $199 today (and it'll arrive by Christmas)

Waited until the week before Christmas to buy holiday gifts? We've all been there. Luckily, Amazon still has a ton of stuff available that can ship to you by Christmas. One sweet option is the 64GB Oculus Go standalone headset, back to a low of $199, and down from a $249 list price. This is a fantastic price for one of the pioneering technologies in virtual reality, and will provide serious amazement to people who've never used VR before.

This VR headset works with thousands of games and apps to provide endless entertainment options. It even works with streaming services like Netflix and Hulu, so you can have your own virtual private theater experience. If you know other people with the headset, you can meet up virtually from anywhere and watch concerts, sports, and more together. In addition, a user-friendly controller helps navigate easily through content and play games, and 64GB of storage allow you to take lots of entertainment with you wherever you go.

Just one caution: This headset is pretty basic, so if you’re looking for a more robust VR headset that will age better, the Oculus Quest (at a back-breaking $850) is worth looking into. That said, this on-sale Oculus Go option is half the price of the Quest and still a solid pick for its price tag, with 4.1 stars out of 5 across nearly 2,000 user ratings on Amazon.

[ Today's deal: 64GB Oculus Go standalone headset for $199 on Amazon. ]