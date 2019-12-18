Mice, keyboards, headsets, mics, and Elgato's 4K capture card are historically cheap, today only

The universe is sending us all a message: get into game streaming in 2020. After two recent deals on streaming hardware at Best Buy, Amazon’s running a one-day blowout sale on gaming and streaming accessoriesRemove non-product link. The sale, which ends just before midnight Pacific time, is loaded with all the hardware you need for a top-tier streaming experience (or kick-ass multiplayer gaming) at killer prices.

Amazon is currently selling the famous Elgato Game Capture 4K60 Pro for $200. That’s the all-time low and well below the usual $300+ price. This PCIe expansion card lets you capture 4K resolution gameplay at 60 frames per second for streaming or uploading to YouTube later.

Next, we’ve got the Razer Lancehead Wireless Gaming Mouse for $60 instead of $120. Again, this is the all-time low price for this device. It includes a 16,000 DPI sensor, Chroma RGB lighting, and nine programmable buttons—everything you want from an enthusiast-grade gaming mouse.

Finally, we like the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $90, down from a price that usually hovers around $120 to $140. The BlackWidow Elite is a full-sized keyboard with Green switches that are supposed to be tactile and clicky similar to the glorious Cherry MX Blue switches. It also features RGB lighting, macro support, and USB passthrough. We reviewed the BlackWidow Elite in April and loved it. One of our biggest complaints was the price, which isn’t the case today.

These three selections are just the tip of the iceberg though. You’ll find over 30 different pieces of gear on sale in Amazon’s 24-hour blowout, including a variety of premium microphones from Blue and Audio-Technica. Don’t forget: You need to snag these deals today if you’re interested.

[Today’s deal: Amazon one-day sale on gaming and streaming accessories.Remove non-product link]