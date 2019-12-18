Deal

Logitech's G402 Hyperion Fury gaming mouse for $18 is a killer last-minute stocking stuffer

We thought the Logitech G402 was a good deal at $26. At today's price of $18 it's outstanding.

Anyone looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer or to replace their ho-hum office mouse should hop over to Newegg today for a killer deal. The online retailer is selling the Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury for $18, an astonishingly good deal for a well-equipped gaming mouse from a top-tier peripheral maker. This mouse usually sells for $27 to $30 on sale.

Logitech focused on first-person shooting games with the G402 Hyperion Fury’s design, but it’s packing a solid feature set for any genre.The mouse features eight programmable buttons, along with an acceleromter and gyroscope that create Logitech’s “Fusion Engine” together with a baked-in 32-bit ARM processor. The Fusion Engine is supposed to make this mouse hyper sensitive—hence the name, perhaps? The mouse can also save macros, and has a 4000 DPI optical sensor.

That last feature may be disappointing for the gods of e-sports looking for a 16,000 DPI mouse, but for most people, that 4,000 DPI should be plenty sensitive. In fact, you might want to start closer to 2,000, as even the upper limit is a lot to get used to coming from a standard mouse. Whichever DPI setting you choose, Logitech included 4 on-the-fly DPI settings that range from 250 to 4,000, making it easy to switch the mouse’s sensitivity depending on whether you’re blasting baddies with an automatic weapon or a sniper scope.

Overall, a sub-$20 price is fantastic for a respected mouse like the G402 Hyperion Fury. This would be a great last minute stocking stuffer for the gamers in your life—or yourself.

[Today’s deal: Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury for $18 at Newegg.]

