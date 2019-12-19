Best Phones Cases for Christmas 2019

Best Phone Cases for Christmas 2019

Experienced online shoppers know that Christmas is a great time to save money on different gifts for your friends and family. How about getting a new smartphone case to protect and refresh your phone’s appearance? We have the most tempting deals for the best phone cases out there.

OtterBox

OtterBox has been around for over two decades, and it has gained the reputation of one of the most prestigious brands in the industry.

Here is a brief overview of the products that the company offers:

Protective cases – Apple, Samsung, Huawei, LG, and Alcatel, are only some of the brands that you can protect with high-quality cases sold by OtterBox.

Screen protectors – the screen is the first thing that breaks on your phone, and a protector can keep it from sustaining damage from accidental drops and hits.

Chargers – the company offers everything from wireless to car chargers and power packs.

Other products – you can find dry duffle bags, soft and hard coolers, and drinkware.

You can find a Christmas gift guide on the website with each sale clearly mentioned. PCWorld allows you to save 10% on all products, and you will get $10 off just for signing up for their newsletter. Students don’t even have to enter a promo code to receive a 15% discount. Make sure to check all OtterBox coupon codes as you may find one that meets your expectations right away!

LifeProof

LifeProof focuses on offering phone cases for the Samsung Galaxy series, iPhones, and iPads. Make sure to check clearance sales, which offer the most tempting prices on the company’s products.

Apart from cases, you can also find premium glass screen protectors, power packs, and belt clips. LifeProof has designed a series of backpacks, including one that comes with a cooler function.

TheChristmas sale can save you significant sums around the holidays. But if you check available LifeProof offers, you may find time-sensitive codes to use immediately. Those who act right away can expect a coupon to get 30% off particular iPhone X and Galaxy S10+ cases.

Case-Mate

If you are looking for durable phone cases, you cannot go wrong with Case-Mate. The company constantly releases new models, and they have cases suitable for iPhone 11 Pro Max, as well as Galaxy Note 10+ and other latest releases from Apple and Samsung. You will find cases for older models too, as well as for smartphones designed by Google, Motorola, LG, and Asus.

Case-Mate even offers AirPod cases for those who want to stand out from the crowd with a unique color combination and design. You can also find wireless chargers and power banks, as well as tablet cases and laptop sleeves. It is an all-around website that has everything you need to dress your gadgets and keep them safe.

Case-Mate has ongoing sales for selected models. Those who sign up for the company’s newsletter may look forward to getting 20% off their first order.

If you check out available Case-Mate discounts, you might find a coupon code that saves you 30% sitewide. These savings can become even bigger around Christmas and the holidays, so make sure to check the offers regularly.





Whether you are shopping a new case as a gift or for yourself, you can be sure to find a great discount on a top-quality smartphone case when you visit PCWorld. Many of these phone case offers are only valid for a limited time, so act fast to get the maximum savings.