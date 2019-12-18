Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
35% off HP Sprocket -- Tiny Portable Wireless Photo Printer - Deal Alert

Looking for a last minute gadget for a friend or family member?  HP's Sprocket 2nd Edition Photo Printer is the size of a cell phone and lets you quickly and wirelessly print 2x3 photos from your smartphone. While on the go, let anyone in your group connect and print, and create a shared photo album. The Sprocket is lightweight and fits anywhere. Right now HP has discounted it 35% for the holidays, and you'll get free priority shipping!  See the Sprocket deal right here at HP.com.  If you're looking for a new laptop, monitor, all-in-one printer or other accessory, HP has activated discounts across the board leading up to the holidays and there's still plenty of time for shipping. See their full list of deals here.

