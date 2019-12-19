Windscribe Pro, one of our favorite VPNs, is an insane $20 right now

One of our favorite VPN services is offering a fantastic deal right now, one perfect for anyone who wants to watch U.S. Netflix while overseas, or just needs general protection over public Wi-Fi. Windscribe's Pro subscription is on sale for just $20Remove non-product link. The service is usually $49 for a year.

We’re not clear if this subscription is for a year or for 20 months. The price is quoted as $1 a month or $20 billed once, but the company calls this deal their yearly plan. We’re confirming the details with the company.

Either way you slice it, this is one heck of a deal. Windscribe is our top pick for streaming U.S. Netflix and an all around solid VPN. It works in 60 countries and supports Netflix streaming for the U.S., U.K., and Canada. The company also plans to bring Netflix compatibility to all its servers. It’s not clear, however, when that will happen.

Windscribe also promises not to log your browsing activity, but it does track some information, including bandwidth, over a 30-day period. The VPN speeds are good, and the app is very easy to use. Windscribe allows up to five simultaneous connections per account.

Read our Windscribe Pro review for deeper details if you're interested. Bottom line? Windscribe was already one of the cheapest top tier VPNs you could get, but at today’s prices it’s insanely good.

[Today’s deal: Windscribe Pro for $20.Remove non-product link]