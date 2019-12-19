Opinion

The best PC hardware of 2019: The Full Nerd ep. 118

We name the best PC hardware and software of the past year, and we do it live—with your help.

It's the end of the year, so it means it's time to pick the best PC hardware of 2019.

It’s that time yet again, friends. In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and you—the live Full Nerd audience—engage in fierce debate (and occasional unabashed swooning) to crown the best PC hardware of 2019.  

The rules: Everybody brings a favorite pick or two for each category. Then the group argues until we reach an agreement on the best product. If we can’t determine a winner via majority vote, we ask the live viewing audience to help break the tie. It’s a ton of fun. PCIe 4.0 SSDs got robbed, a surprising entry won Best Accessory to the chagrin of a lot of live viewers, and AMD almost—almost—pulled off an impressive hat trick. Brad also wore a very festive shirt for the occasion.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 118 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

If you don’t have time to watch us debate for two full hours, here’s the list of our champions. But the best part of this episode is all the arguing and cajoling, so tune into the full thing if you can! You can also hit those links for each winner to see deeper coverage impressions. Finally, note that this is the Full Nerd gang’s favorite hardware—not the entire PCWorld staff’s.

nerdies 2019 winners Adam Patrick Murray/IDG

And the winners are...

Dig it? You can subscribe to the Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

