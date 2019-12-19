The best PC hardware of 2019: The Full Nerd ep. 118

It’s that time yet again, friends. In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, Adam Patrick Murray, and you—the live Full Nerd audience—engage in fierce debate (and occasional unabashed swooning) to crown the best PC hardware of 2019.

The rules: Everybody brings a favorite pick or two for each category. Then the group argues until we reach an agreement on the best product. If we can’t determine a winner via majority vote, we ask the live viewing audience to help break the tie. It’s a ton of fun. PCIe 4.0 SSDs got robbed, a surprising entry won Best Accessory to the chagrin of a lot of live viewers, and AMD almost—almost—pulled off an impressive hat trick. Brad also wore a very festive shirt for the occasion.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 118 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

If you don’t have time to watch us debate for two full hours, here’s the list of our champions. But the best part of this episode is all the arguing and cajoling, so tune into the full thing if you can! You can also hit those links for each winner to see deeper coverage impressions. Finally, note that this is the Full Nerd gang’s favorite hardware—not the entire PCWorld staff’s.

Adam Patrick Murray/IDG And the winners are...

