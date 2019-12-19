The Samsung Chromebook 3 plummets to $160, today only

If you’ve ever wanted to try a Chromebook with relatively low risk, Amazon has a deal for you. The online retailer is selling a Samsung Chromebook 3 for $160, today only. That’s the all-time low, and an all-around killer price for a budget laptop.

This particular model of the Samsung Chromebook 3, version number XE500C13-K06US, packs an 11.6-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution. You’ll find Intel’s Celeron N3060 processor inside, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. It’s also spill resistant, and features one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0.

Overall, it has a good amount of storage, enough RAM, and the resolution is fine for a screen this size. This Chromebook is a little old, but it should still be capable of running Linux desktop apps, as well as the Google Play Store’s Android apps.

Most casual users should stick with the Play Store, but if you know how to use the command line (or want to learn) then Linux apps are a possibility as well. That means you can install desktop versions of apps like Spotify, a number of mainstream text editors, Open Office, and other apps. Of course, all Chromebooks can browse the desktop web just fine, essentially serving as a physical body for Google’s Chrome browser.

Amazon’s sale ends just before midnight on Thursday.

[Today’s deal: Samsung Chromebook 3 for $160 at Amazon.]