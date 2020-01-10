You can still get these 9 tech gadgets at year-end pricing

With 2020 in full swing, we wanted to take a look back at some of the best gadget deals of last year. And, if you missed out on them the first time around, don't fret; you can get them on sale again today.

8BitDo® SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad

Add a dose of retro fun to your gameplay. The SN30 from 8BitDo looks like an old-school controller but features modern specifications that allows it to work with the games of today. It offers Bluetooth connectivity, so it’ll pair to just about anything, and you’ll enjoy up to 18 hours of use per charge.

MSRP: $29.99

Sale Price: $23.99

Savings: 20 percent



Electronic Avenue HD Waterproof Action Camera & Accessory Pack

Want an action cam but need to stick to a budget? Then check out this one from Electronic Avenue. It boasts a 12 MP HD wide-angle lens, and it’s waterproof so you can submerge it in up to 30 feet of water. The battery lets you record up to 3 hours of HD quality footage, and it comes with mounting hardware so you won’t need to spend anything extra to get started.

MSRP: $149.95

Sale Price: $39.99

Savings: 73 percent



PIQO Powerful 1080p Mini Projector

The PIQO might be the smallest digital video projector ever created. Despite its tiny footprint, however, it still offers enough power to display a crisp 1080p HD image on a screen that measures up to 240 inches. It’s built-in battery offers up to five hours of video projection, it features a built in speaker, and you can connect it directly to streaming services.

MSRP: $799.00

Sale Price: $279.99

Savings: 64 percent



Mobile Pixels DUEX Pro Portable Dual Monitor

The DUEX Pro is a 1080p screen that completely transforms any laptop computer into a dual monitor system. Simply attach it to the back of your laptop, plug it in via USB, and extend the screen to the side. Since it works right out of the box, there’s no additional setup required. Enter code SAVEDUEXPRO to save over $69.

MSRP: $249.00

Sale Price: $179.35 with code SAVEDUEXPRO

Savings: 28 percent



HUB: Hi-Fi Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

If you’re the type of person who enjoys big sound, elite features — and no compromises — then you should definitely check out these earbuds from HUB Audio. Designed by engineers from Bose and Harman Kardon, they will absolutely blow you away. Just pair them to your phone, fit them comfortably in your ears, and gain a whole new appreciation for all your favorite tracks.

MSRP: $250.00

Sale Price: $71.99

Savings: 71 percent



Altec Lansing ALT-500 Turntable

Vinyl has come back in a big way. If you’re looking for a turntable that offers great performance but maintains a relatively bargain basement price point, then you’ll want to check out this one from Altec Lansing. The ALT-500 features a 3-speed belt drive and Bluetooth connectivity so you can stream music directly to a wireless speaker.

MSRP: $150.00

Sale Price: $74.99

Savings: 50 percent



Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple Devices

The MV88 provides an easy and affordable way to upgrade your iPhone or iPad’s built in microphone, rendering it an ideal tool for podcasters and vloggers. Just plug it into your device’s Lightning port and record as normal.

MSRP: $186.00

Sale Price: $149.00

Savings: 19 percent



Nix Mini Color Sensor V2

Easily identify any color with the Nix Mini Color Sensor. It’s small so you can take it anywhere, it’ll find matches to over 100,000 name brand paints, and it converts colors to sRGB, HEX, and CMYK. It’s the perfect tool for DIYers, digital creatives, and photographers.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $84

Savings: 15 percent



ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant

The ONE Mini Pocket Multilingual Assistant is all you’ll need to converse with people around the globe. It combines AI, live human interaction, audio transcribing, and smart recording technologies that allow for real time translation of twelve different languages. It’s perfect for travelers, business people, or anyone else who needs to break down barriers to communication.

MSRP: $99

Sale Price: $59

Savings: 40 percent

