Opinion

The Full Nerd ep. 119: 2020 predictions and literally eating our words

The glorious taste of victory, the bitter taste of disappointment

Hardware & Accessories
2020 PC hardware predictions & eating 2019 paper | The Full Nerd ep. 119
2020 PC hardware predictions & eating 2019 paper | The Full Nerd ep. 119
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
The Full Nerd
Best PC hardware of 2019: The Full Nerd Awards | The Full Nerd ep. 118 Best PC hardware of 2019: The Full...
The Full Nerd
Google Stadia review, PC gaming in 2019 | The Full Nerd ep. 115 Google Stadia review, PC gaming in...
The Full Nerd
Ryzen 9 3950X review, Black Friday PC deals, MacBook Pro/Mac Pro | The Full Nerd ep. 114 Ryzen 9 3950X review, Black Friday...
The Full Nerd
Black Friday: Where are the deals? Build the cheapest DIY PC using BF deals | The Full Nerd Ep. 75 Black Friday: Where are the deals?...
In today's show, the gang goes over their predictions from last year (and eat paper if they are wrong), and predicts the future of PC hardware in 2020.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

Now that the gang’s picks for the best PC hardware of 2019 are out of the way, it’s time to gaze into the crystal ball. In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray make bold predictions about what to expect from the world of computing in 2020. A new decade approaches and we have thoughts about it.

But first, the day of reckoning is here. We start things off by revisiting our PC predictions for 2019, made twelve long months ago—before AMD’s full-blown desktop dominance over Intel, before Nvidia played nice with FreeSync monitors, and before Apple (finally) launched the Mac Pro. We got a lot right! But we also got a whole lot wrong in yesteryear’s escalating debate, and predictions aren’t any fun without consequences. For the ones we got wrong, we literally eat the paper our words are written on. Each of us brought our own condiments to dress things up, but the failures still taste bitter with every bite.

With our bellies full, we turn to fresh predictions, and somehow, the lingering paper between our teeth doesn’t render us surprisingly gun shy. By the end of the show, we issue bets—some bold, some not-so-bold, some downright insane—on Intel’s long-delayed 10nm processors, game-streaming services, next-gen graphics cards, Macs converting to ARM, and a whole lot more.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 119 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

Speaking of audio, you can subscribe to The Full Nerd in iTunes (please leave a review if you enjoy the show). We’re also on StitcherGoogle Play, or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader to: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:226190044/sounds.rss  

Have a PC- or gaming-related question? Email thefullnerd@pcworld.com and we’ll try to answer it in the next episode. You can also join the PC-related discussions and ask us questions on The Full Nerd’s Discord server. Finally, be sure to follow PCWorld on FacebookYouTube, and Twitch to watch future episodes live and pick our brains in real time! 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes