The Full Nerd ep. 119: 2020 predictions and literally eating our words

Now that the gang’s picks for the best PC hardware of 2019 are out of the way, it’s time to gaze into the crystal ball. In this episode of the Full Nerd, Gordon Mah Ung, Brad Chacos, Alaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray make bold predictions about what to expect from the world of computing in 2020. A new decade approaches and we have thoughts about it.

But first, the day of reckoning is here. We start things off by revisiting our PC predictions for 2019, made twelve long months ago—before AMD’s full-blown desktop dominance over Intel, before Nvidia played nice with FreeSync monitors, and before Apple (finally) launched the Mac Pro. We got a lot right! But we also got a whole lot wrong in yesteryear’s escalating debate, and predictions aren’t any fun without consequences. For the ones we got wrong, we literally eat the paper our words are written on. Each of us brought our own condiments to dress things up, but the failures still taste bitter with every bite.

With our bellies full, we turn to fresh predictions, and somehow, the lingering paper between our teeth doesn’t render us surprisingly gun shy. By the end of the show, we issue bets—some bold, some not-so-bold, some downright insane—on Intel’s long-delayed 10nm processors, game-streaming services, next-gen graphics cards, Macs converting to ARM, and a whole lot more.

You can witness it all in the video embedded above. You can also watch The Full Nerd episode 119 on YouTube (subscribe to the channel while you’re there!) or listen to it on Soundcloud if you prefer the audio alone.

