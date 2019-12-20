Deal

This speedy Core i3 'Ice Lake' HP laptop is just $269 after a massive $200 discount

Ice, Ice bargain

Contributor, PCWorld |

hp14inch
HP

The holiday season is a fantastic time to be on the lookout for a cheap laptop you can take on the road or give to a student. Today, Walmart’s offering a killer notebook deal well worth checking out. The big box retailer is selling a 14-inch HP laptop rocking a 10th-gen ‘Ice Lake’ Core i3 CPU for $269. That’s $200 off the sticker price and an all around fantastic price for a budget Windows laptop.

The HP 14-DQ1038wm comes in “Pale Gold” and features a 14-inch display with 1366-by-768 resolution, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage is an M.2 “gumstick” SSD, but it’s not clear if it’s using the super fast NVMe interface or standard SATA III. Either way, pairing an SSD with a modern 10th-gen Core processor should result in an impressively responsive system for everyday tasks.

That Ice Lake CPU is the dual-core, four-thread Core i3-1005G1. This processor features a base frequency of 1.2GHz and a boost of 3.4GHz. For ports, the laptop packs two standard USB ports with USB 3.1 Gen 1 speeds that have a theoretical maximum of 5 Gigabits per second, and one USB-C port with USB 3.1 Gen 1 speed. There’s also one HDMI out and a multi-format SD card reader. 

It’s a nicely spec’d laptop at full price, and a downright bargain at $269.

[Today’s deal: The HP 14-DQ1038wm is $269 at Walmart.]

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

  
