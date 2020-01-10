Here are the top cloud storage and backup deals of 2019

Still saving your computer files to a hard drive? Well, 1997 called and they want their technology back. If it’s time to bring your file storage methods into the modern era, then this is the opportunity you’ve been waiting for. That’s because we've rounded up our favorite cloud service deals that you can get today. Read on for details:

ThunderDrive Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

ThunderDrive’s Lifetime Subscription offers a massive amount of cloud storage space — 2TB in fact — to store all your documents, photos, videos, and more. And, since it’s compatible with almost every platform out there, you can access them across your devices from anywhere and at anytime. Just select your file and download. It’s really as simple as that.

MSRP: $1200

Today: $39



Polar Backup Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription

Keep your files safe from harm with Polar Cloud Backup. Simply send your files to their cloud-based servers for safe-keeping and access them any time you please for life. Their service is compatible with on both PC and Mac, and you’ll enjoy full control over every single file. Plus, it’s all protected using 256 bit AES encryption for extra security.

MSRP: $390

Sale Price: $39.99



Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan

Degoo provides an ample amount of cloud backup space with which to safeguard your files. And they’ll be easily accessible to you across all of your devices and kept secure from hackers thanks to their 256-bit AES encryption. Simply back up your files on a regular basis and, should you ever suffer a catastrophic loss, you can easily restore your file system to like new condition.

MSRP: $900

Sale Price: $49.99



Koofr Cloud Storage Plan: Lifetime Subscription

Cloud storage is great. But it can make file management a challenge, especially if you use several cloud services at the same time. And that’s where Koofr comes in. It links to all your services like Google Drive, Dropbox, and OneDrive so you enjoy easy access to everything through one simple interface.

MSRP: $270.00

Sale Price: $19.99

Prices are subject to change.