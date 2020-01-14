Save big on these must-have digital subscriptions today

It’s a brand new year, which means that now is the ideal time to score a sweet deal on the subscription packages you’ve been keeping an eye on. Save up to 98 percent now on SEO services, password managers, VPN’s, and much more.



Matt's Flights Premium Subscriptions

Want to travel the world but have to stick to a budget? Then you need Matt’s Flights. A subscription provides users with easy access to travel deals — at least three per week — that are easily affordable, so that virtually everyone can satisfy their thirst for adventure.

Regular Price: $49.99

Sale Price: $25.00

Savings: 49 percent



Seobility All-In-One SEO Software and Tools: Lifetime Subscription

Search Engine Optimization is what allows a website to appear at the top of Google’s rankings. But SEO is both a science and an art form, which makes it difficult for some to learn. And that’s where Seobility comes in. It takes the guesswork out of search engine optimization by auditing your sites to identify weaknesses and provide you with ways to make improvements.

Regular Price: $1,890.00

Sale Price: $29.00

Savings: 98 percent



Sticky Password Premium: Lifetime Subscription

Critically acclaimed Sticky Password Premium provides strong and unique passwords for everything that you need to keep secure. A lifetime subscription lets you protect an unlimited number of accounts, it remembers form data, and it works across all of your devices. With the prevalence of hacking attacks today, can you really afford not having it?

Regular Price: $199.99

Price Drop: $19.99

Savings: 90 percent



uTalk Language Education: Lifetime Subscription

uTalk presents an effective means of learning a new language. It cuts out the unnecessary fluff and teaches the most practical vocabulary so you can start using it in conversation right away. It offers a vast library of more than 140 languages too, so it’s certainly versatile enough to meet the needs of most learners.

Regular Price: $84.99

Sale Price: $19.99

Savings: 76 percent



Storeshock WordPress Themes and Elements: Lifetime Subscription

WordPress websites are notoriously easy to build. Yet making them look completely professional isn’t as simple, which is what makes a subscription to Storeshock so valuable. With it, you’ll enjoy access to themes, plug-ins, and templates that’ll turn any ordinary WordPress website into a visually stunning piece of work.

Regular Price: $499.00

Sale Price: $59.00

Savings: 88 percent



Rosetta Stone: Lifetime Subscriptions

Rosetta Stone is the world’s premier software for language learning. And it’s far superior to traditional training methods. That’s because it blends an approachable and intuitive curriculum with state of the art technology like speech recognition to get you speaking the language of your choice faster.

Regular Price: $299.00

Price Drop: $189.00

Savings: 36 percent



Scopio Authentic Stock Photography: Lifetime Subscription

Scopio stock photography provides users with a seemingly endless supply of royalty-free high quality photographs. They can be easily obtained and inserted into anything you need such as websites, emails, PowerPoint presentations and more. And there are no limitations on how they can be used either, so you’re free to place them in practically any project, whether it be personal or commercial in nature.

Regular Price: $1740.00

Sale Price: $29.00

Savings: 98 percent



12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription

Reading is one of the most relaxing activities anyone can undertake. But who has time for it? With 12min, just about anyone does. A lifetime subscription gives you access to a trove of laser-focused summaries that break down today's top reads in both text and narrative form — and each can be digested in just twelve minutes, so you’ll always find time to get your reading in.

Regular Price: $346.50

Price Drop: $29.00

Savings: 91 percent



Degoo Premium: Lifetime 1TB Backup Plan

Degoo provides an ample amount of cloud space with which to backup your files. And, they’ll be easily accessible to you across all your devices and kept secure from hackers thanks to their 256-bit AES encryption. Simply back up your files on a regular basis and, should you ever suffer a catastrophic loss, you can easily restore your file system to like new condition.

Regular Price: $900.00

Sale Price: $49.99

Savings: 94 percent



KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription

This might be one of the best values you’ll find in a VPN. KeepSolid VPN Unlimited provides elite protection against all kinds of cybercrime. It does this by encrypting your web traffic so that no one can intercept it. That means you’ll be able to access the web using public Wi-Fi without the risk of having your personal information stolen.

Regular Price: $499.99

Sale: $39.00

Savings: 92 percent



Prices are subject to change.