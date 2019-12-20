Deal

The Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 car charger is a low of $11.69 today

Not only will it charge up your phone, the Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 also has a Bluetooth connection so you can use your car radio to stream music and take voice calls from your phone.

If you’re still looking for a last-minute stocking stuffer for the driver in your life, consider the Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 car charger—it’s at low of $11.69 on Amazon today with an on-page coupon, down from a list price of $17. And, if you’re a Prime member, it can arrive by Sunday.

This car charger can do a whole lot more than transfer power to your phone. It also brings a lot of connectivity to your car, with a built-in Bluetooth connection, the ability to broadcast FM radio or tune into your own music, and hands-free call ability. On the charging front, its two USB ports use Anker’s PowerIQ technology to quickly charge up your devices.

This car charger averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 3,000 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Anker Roav SmartCharge F0 car charger for $11.69 with an on-page Amazon coupon . ]

