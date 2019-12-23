Buy a $79 Google Nest Hub, get two $35 Nest Minis for free at Target

Target has the deal of the week as a last-minute gift, or a present for yourself to start off the new year. The retailer is giving away two $35 Google Nest Minis for free when you buy a $79 Google Nest HubRemove non-product link. You won’t see the price cut until you’ve added all items to your cart, though. The discount will then be applied at checkout. The offer ends just before midnight Pacific time on Saturday.

The Nest Hub is Google’s response to the Amazon Echo Show. It features a 7-inch touchscreen display, a full range speaker, two far-field mics, and an ambient EQ light sensor. It’s also rocking Bluetooth 5.

The Nest Hub has Google Assistant built-in, which can display your calendar, traffic information, weather, photos, as well as video from compatible smart home devices like the Nest Hello doorbell.

The two Nest Mini speakers, meanwhile, can be dispersed to less central locations in the house to have easy access to Google Assistant away from the main Hub. This is great if you’ve got smart lightbulbs you’d like to control with your voice, or just want to set a timer or listen to music or podcasts in specific rooms.

With Target’s deal you can choose to have the items delivered to you, or you can pick them up in-store within about two hours. Depending on your location, you may be able to get them delivered by Tuesday if you select the express shipping option at checkout.

[Today’s deal: Google Nest Hub and two Google Nest Minis for $79 at Target.Remove non-product link]