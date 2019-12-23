Upgrade your Wi-Fi! TP-Link's stellar Deco M5 mesh router is just $99

A good mesh Wi-Fi system can help prevent dead zones and create a solid continuous connection throughout your home. Of course, this kind of connectivity can come with a high price tag, but today, Newegg has a sale on the TP-Link Deco M5 mesh router two-packRemove non-product link, bringing the pair down to $100.

We reviewed the three-pack of this system a couple years back and liked it a lot. At that time, only the $300 three-pack was available, and we still called it a "very good value overall" -- and today, the two-pack is half the cost per unit of that original release. We noted that setup was "quick, smooth, and painless" even for users who aren't super familiar with networking, and loved the system's built-in antivirus and antimalware protections. You can also add parental controls, with filters for each member of your household.

We gave this system 4 stars out of 5 and noted: "TP-Link's Deco M5 isn't the absolute fastest whole-home Wi-Fi system on the market, but it delivers very good performance and a strong set of features." We called out its antivirus and antimalware protections, attractive design, and "very good overall performance" as reasons to buy. That goes doubly so today, when you can get two of them for a mere hundo.

[Today's deal: TP-Link Deco M5 mesh router two-pack for $100 on Newegg.Remove non-product link]