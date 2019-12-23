Amazon's Echo Flex turns any wall outlet into a smart speaker, and it's under $20 today

Smart speakers just keep getting smaller and smaller, which is perfect for squeezing them into tight spaces in your home. Today, the Echo Flex, Amazon’s most miniature smart speaker, is on sale for two for $35 with the code FLEX2PK. And even if you don’t need two, the $20 price for a single unit is the cheapest it’s ever been.

The Echo Flex is a compact mini speaker that plugs directly into your wall outlet. While its small size means it’s not optimal for listening to music, it still brings all the smarts of Alexa. You’ll be able to ask questions, take calls, add items to your Amazon shopping cart, check weather and news, and control other smart devices all with just the sound of your voice. In addition, a built-in USB-A port allows you to either charge your phone or connect another accessory.

While we haven’t reviewed the Echo Flex yet, the ultra-tiny smart speaker averages 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 1,000 user ratings.

[Today’s deal: Amazon Echo Flex for 2 for $35 on Amazon.]