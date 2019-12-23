Finding last-minute gifts is the worst, but PayPal is making that search a little easier today. The company’s digital gift card storefront on eBay is selling a $100 App Store and iTunes gift card for $85Remove non-product link. This gift is for email delivery only, and only to residents of the U.S.

This is a fantastic deal since you’re saving $15, and it’s from a reputable seller no less. It may seem weird to have PayPal selling gift cards on eBay, but when you remember that eBay owns PayPal it’s not so strange.

Once this gift card is delivered, the recipient can redeem it with Apple and spend it on whatever they like such as games, movies, TV shows, music, and apps. This is a great gift for someone who has an Apple TV and wants to fill it up with content, or pretty much any iPad addict in the house.

PayPal says it can take about four hours for the card to be delivered. It’s not clear how long this sale will last or how many cards it will sell at this price. If this sounds like the gift you’ve been looking for, it’s best to act fast. As in “immediately.” These sorts of deals don’t tend to last long.

[Today’s deal: $100 App Store & iTunes Gift Card for $85 on eBay.Remove non-product link]

This story, "Act fast! Get a last-minute $100 App Store & iTunes gift card for $85, right in your inbox" was originally published by Macworld .