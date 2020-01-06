Razer's awesome Basilisk X HyperSpeed wireless mouse is a steal at $40

It's 2020, so if you haven’t yet made the switch to a high DPI gaming mouse, you're officially behind the times. But you can fix that right quick: Amazon is selling the Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $40Remove non-product link, good for $20 off the usual price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

As its name suggests, this mouse features the usual 16,000 DPI you’d expect from a modern gaming mouse. (You’ll definitely want to tone that down to start, but it’s nice to have the option once your e-sports skills go super-human.) It has six programmable buttons, and the buttons are supported by mechanical switches that Razer claims can take up to 50 million clicks. The mouse also comes with a two-year warranty, and Razer says the can last up to 450 hours on Bluetooth (285 hours via HyperSpeed wireless). You’ll need to install Razer Synapse to get this mouse to work with all its various features, but that’s par for the course when it comes to Razer peripherals.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but we did look at the original Razer Basilisk back in 2017. We liked the large thumb rest that the Basilisk models have, but it may not be for everyone as the design is a little different compared to other gaming mice. This Basilisk also doesn’t have the thumb “clutch” that replaces the side sniper button. Plus we love Razer's mice and PC accessories, so you can be assured your $40 will be well spent.

[Today's deal: Razer Basilisk X HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse for $40 at Amazon]