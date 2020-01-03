There are few things worth protecting more than your home, but investing in a whole-home security system can really hurt your budget. Today, you can save a bunch on a great one. Best Buy is selling the SimpliSafe Shield home security system for $215Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $370 and the best price we've ever seen for this bundle.

This 11-piece security system comes with a whole lineup of devices and features to protect your home. The connected mobile app isn't required, but if you opt for a subscription, it allows you to arm and disarm the system from anywhere, while 24/7 professional monitoring will keep an eye on your home even when you can't. Intelligent sensors can tell if a pet or a person has entered the room, and only set off an alert at a sign of a human intruder. In addition, Alexa compatibility allows you to control the system using just your voice.

This system includes a base station and a key pad, two motion sensors, six entry sensors, and a fob. In our review, we gave it 4 stars out of 5, praising it for its "simple and sophisticated package," as well as its easy setup and subscription-free option. We also liked its easy expandability via a variety of sensors and add-ons, including cameras and doorbells. But even without any extra equipment, this package should protect every room and entryway for most homes.

This story, "Lock down your home with this killer SimpliSafe Shield home security system deal" was originally published by TechHive .