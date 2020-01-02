If you’ve got a wad of holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve got a great deal for music lovers. Instead of spending $300-plus dollars on a wireless pair of studio headphones, Amazon is selling the Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones for $129Remove non-product link, more than half off the MSRP and an all-time low price.

The Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones are wired headphones, but you shouldn’t let that deter you, even if your phone doesn’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack. They still have the same noise-canceling, lightweight build, and folding design that you get with the QuietComfort 35 II Wireless cans, and these come in white to match your new iPhone 11. Speaking of the iPhone, these headphones are “engineered to work optimally with most Apple devices,” but that only applies to the buttons on the wired remote. Otherwise, they will work with any device, provided it has a headphone jack or a 3.5mm dongle.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we’re big fans of Bose's audio products. Just under 10,000 Amazon reviewers give them an average of 4 stars, with the biggest complaint being that one of the speakers stopped working after a few months. However, recent reviews have been positive, so it’s possible that Bose fixed the issue in manufacturing.

[Today's deal: Bose QuietComfort Noise-Canceling Headphones for $129 at AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "These Bose over-ear noise-canceling headphones have a wire, but they’re a steal at $129" was originally published by TechHive .