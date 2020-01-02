Razer's ludicrously good DeathAdder Elite is a ludicrously cheap $25

An awesome mouse can make a huge difference to your gaming experience. You aren’t going to top the leaderboards with the boring office mouse that came with your desktop. Good news: Today, the highly rated Razer DeathAdder Elite is on sale on Amazon for $25, down from a list price of $70 and equal to its Cyber Monday low. This is a ludicrously good deal on a ludicrously good gaming mouse.

The DeathAdder Elite’s 16,000 DPI optical sensor provides an incredible level of responsiveness, though most people will be comfortable adjusting the setting to lower levels. (Office mice usually offer under 1,000 DPI, for comparison.) Chroma RGB lighting allows you to coordinate colors with other Razer gear, while seven programmable buttons and mechanical switches allow for an even more personalized experience. In addition, the DeathAdder Elite’s large, comfortable design sits well in the hand for a nice feel even during longer sessions.

There’s a reason that Razer’s DeathAdder Elite is a constant best-seller, and a beloved option by millions of gamers—including ones on our staff. For $25, it’s a no-brainer.

[Today’s deal: Razer DeathAdder Elite gaming mouse for $25 on Amazon.]