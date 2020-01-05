News

HP's Elite Dragonfly integrates Tile for easier tracking on the go

HP's Elite Dragonfly is thin, light, and now easier to find thanks to an integrated Tile option.

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

Hardware & Accessories
The HP Elite Dragonfly integrates Tile so you can find it faster
The HP Elite Dragonfly integrates Tile so you can find it faster
Closed Captioning Closed captioning available on our YouTube channel
More for you to like:
HP Spectre x360 15
HP Spectre x360 15t hands-on HP Spectre x360 15t hands-on
Lenovo Legion Y740S & Boost Station
Hands-on: Lenovo's Legion Y740S and Legion BoostStation Hands-on: Lenovo's Legion Y740S...
Dell XPS 13
Dell XPS 13 hands-on Dell XPS 13 hands-on
The Elite Dragonfly is the first to integrate Tile technology, so you don't have to tape a tag to the display or try other tacky workarounds.

Today's Best Tech Deals

Picked by PCWorld's Editors

Find More Hand-Picked Tech Deals

Top Deals On Great Products

Picked by Techconnect's Editors

See More Hand-Picked Deals

HP’s Elite Dragonfly is already flying high among corporate laptops, proving that you can have a thin, light, and beautiful machine that still offers all the durability and security that IT departments require. Now the Elite Dragonfly is adding more surprises by offering an integrated Tile option. 

Announced Sunday at CES in Las Vegas, the Tile component will be available later in the year for an as-yet-unknown price. It fits into the Elite Dragonfly’s spare M.2 slot and includes its own auxiliary battery, so it can continue to operate even if the laptop loses all power. Tile is developing a browser-based version of the Tile app, so you can track the HP Elite Dragonfly and any other Tile devices from a computer as well as from your phone.  

If you’re a Tile user (as I am), you know that if you wanted to track your laptop, you’d need to tape a Tile to the display lid or do something similiarly tacky and impermanent. Tile integration isn’t easy—here you’re giving up an M.2 slot, and in any other laptop you’d have to find someplace for it. Right now it’s just a clever add-in for one product, but who knows: Maybe someday it’ll be as ubiquitous as Kensington lock ports. 

Note: When you purchase something after clicking links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. Read our affiliate link policy for more details.
Related:

Melissa Riofrio spent her formative journalistic years reviewing some of the biggest iron at PCWorld--desktops, laptops, storage, printers. As PCWorld's Executive Editor she leads PCWorld’s content direction and covers productivity laptops and Chromebooks.

  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon

Coupon Codes