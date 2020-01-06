Gear up for 2020 gaming with this 2TB hybrid drive for a killer $60

There are tons of exciting games headed your way in 2020 that threaten to take up a ton of your PC's free space. But you can nip that problem in the bud before any of them arrive with this killer deal: Newegg is selling the 2TB Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $60Remove non-product link, better than Amazon's all-time low and the best price you're likely to find.

That’s a fantastic price for that much storage in an internal 2.5-inch hard drive. The SSHD moniker means it’s also packing a small amount of solid-state flash storage to increase performance. Seagate says this drive uses Multi-Tier Caching (MTC) that combines the flash storage, DRAM, and “media caching technologies” to load apps and games five times faster than a comparable non-hybrid hard drive. That’s a nice marketing message, but we wouldn’t expect this drive to equal something like the WD Black, since this Seagate drive is spinning at 5,400 RPMs, not 7,200, meaning it has to rely heavily on the flash storage to boost performance.

But considering this deal brings the FireCuda to nearly half the price of a comparable WD Black, we're OK with it. We’d still advise keeping your favorite games on a primary NVMe drive, but for more casual games, or ones that are just too big for your main drive, this Seagate FireCuda is a great option at a great price.

[Today’s deal: 2TB Seagate FireCuda Gaming SSHD for $60 at NeweggRemove non-product link]