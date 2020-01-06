Dynabook refreshes its Tecra business notebooks with 'Comet Lake' chips... and a DVD drive

News

dynabook tecra a40 overhead keyboard
Dynabook

Dynabook said at CES 2020 today that it will refresh its three families of Tecra business notebooks with new processors, and two machines will include Intel’s latest 10th-gen “Comet Lake” chips. And here’s something we haven’t seen for a while: One of the notebooks, the A50-F, will include an integrated DVD drive.

Dynabook, which is essentially the rebranded operations of Toshiba’s former PC division, will update the Tecra A30-G 13.3-inch notebook, the Tecra A40-G 14-inch notebook, and the Tecra A50-F 15-inch notebook. And you can’t argue with the price: the A30-G will start at $450, the A40-G at $400, and the A50-F at $930.

dynabook tecra a40 front Dynabook

Dynabook’s Tecra A40-G, seen from the front.

Light weight continues to be one of Dynabook’s main selling points, with the A30-G weighing in at 2.65 pounds. That laptop is also MIL-STD-810G certified for drop, temperature, humidity, and dust-proof testing. 

At CES, Dynabook also plans to demonstrate an 8K video editing PC, which incorporates a15-inch Dynabook laptop, 8K Sharp monitor, Thunderbolt 3-connected Graphics and Adobe Premiere Pro.

dynabook tecra a30 angle right Dynabook

The Dynabook Tecra A30-G.

The specs of each device, as provided by Dynabook, are provided below. Both the A30-G and the A50-F include both a fingerprint reader embedded in the touchpad (the Synaptics Secure Pad) as well as a Windows Hello-certified webcam. 

Dynabook Tecra A30-G basic specs

  • Display: 13.3-inch
  • Processor: Intel “Comet Lake”
  • Graphics: UHD Graphics
  • Memory: Up to 24GB
  • Storage: M.2 SSD up to 1TB
  • Ports: HDMI, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; microSD, 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera: webcam (resolution undefined) 
  • Battery: 42Wh
  • Wireless: WiFi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 
  • Other features: security lock
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 
  • Dimensions: 12.4 x 8.9 x 0.78 inches (19.9mm)
  • Weight: Starting at 2.65 pounds
  • Color: Graphite black

Dynabook Tecra A40-G basic specs

  • Display: 14.0-inch
  • Processor: Intel “Comet Lake”
  • Graphics: UHD Graphics
  • Memory: Up to 24GB 
  • Storage: M.2 SSD up to 1TB)
  • Ports: HDMI, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; microSD, 3.5mm audio jack
  • Camera: webcam (resolution undefined) 
  • Battery: 42Wh
  • Wireless: WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth
  • Other features: Security lock
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 
  • Dimensions: 13.0 x 9.0 x 0.78in. (19.9mm)
  • Weight: Starting at 3.24 pounds
  • Color: Graphite black

Dynabook Tecra A50-F basic specs

  • Display: 15.6-inch
  • Processor: Intel “Whiskey Lake”
  • Graphics: UHD Graphics
  • Memory: Up to 32GB 
  • Storage: Hard drive/SSD up to 1TB; Built-in DVD Super-Multi drive
  • Ports: HDMI, VGA, 3 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 (with 1 supporting sleep and charge), 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 w/power and display; SD, 3.5mm audio jack, ethernet
  • Camera: webcam (resolution undefined) 
  • Battery: 45Wh
  • Wireless: WiFi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth
  • Other features: Security lock
  • Operating system: Windows 10 Pro 
  • Dimensions: 14.9 x 10.2 x 0.95in. (24.1mm)
  • Weight: Starting at 4.85 pounds
  • Color: Graphite black
