Anker's excellent PowerWave wireless charging stand is just $12 today

If you got a new iPhone or Android phone for the holidays, you're going to want to pick up a wireless charger. And we've got a great deal on one of our favorites: The Anker Wireless PowerWave Stand is $12 after the checkout code AKA25241Remove non-product link bringing it within pennies of its all-time low.

This stand is Qi-certified meaning it will work with any phone that supports wireless charging, including the iPhone 11, while Samsung Galaxy phone users will also enjoy 10W fast charging. Anker's charger allows you to power up your phone in landscape or portrait mode so you can use your phone while it’s charging, even if it's in a case. We've been using one of these stands for several months and have no compaints about it—it's quiet, looks great on a desk, and handles any phone we toss on it. And we love that it's a stand rather than a pad.

The charger comes with a three-foot micro USB cable but you'll need to supply your own adapter, which will need to support fast charging as well. That might require an additional purchase, since Anker recommends against using the iPhone 11's 5W charger, and Samsung users will need a charger that supports fast-charging, but at this price, Anker’s PowerWave stand is an excellent choice from one of our favorite brands.

[Today’s deal: Anker Wireless PowerWave Stand for $12 with checkout code AKA25241 at AmazonRemove non-product link]