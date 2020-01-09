Protect your PC for just $26 with this Norton 360 Premium deal at Newegg

We're always extolling the virtues of strong antivirus software, and today one of our favorite suites is on sale for a fantastic price. Newegg is offering a year of Norton 360 Premium for up to 10 devices for $26 with the checkout code JANNTENSVRemove non-product link. Symantec’s top tier suite is usually $65 for new users for the first year so you’re saving nearly $40.

We haven’t reviewed 360 Premium, but we have reviewed Norton Security Premium and gave it 4.5 stars and an editor's choice award. The essential difference between the two is the LifeLock dark web monitoring features. With 360 Premium you also get 75GB of cloud backup for essential files and folders, parental control, antivirus, firewall, VPN, and a password manager. There’s also a SafeCam for PC feature that blocks access to your webcam. There are also apps for Mac, Android, and iOS.

Overall, Norton delivers a fantastic security suite. It mostly stays out of your way and doesn’t bother you with notifications. It also doesn’t overreact by actively blocking you from taking everyday actions on your PC, which some suites can do. It does, however, do a very good job at blocking threats and will notify you when it does. That can get annoying if you hang out in the seedier parts of the web, but overall Norton offers a good balance of alerts.

Newegg’s deal is for the digital version, which means you can buy it and install the suite right away. Like always, to use Newegg's code you'll need to sign-up for the retailer's mailing list, if you haven't already.

