Don't need a $4K Threadripper 3990X? The AMD Ryzen 7 2700X is just $165

Everyone is getting excited about Ryzen 4000 laptop chips and the absolutely insane 64-core Threadripper 3990WX, but if those are out of your price range, you can get a fantastic deal on an AMD classic:Newegg is selling the AMD Ryzen 7 2700X for just $165, about $60 cheaper than you'll find elsewhere right now and a few dollars off its Amazon all-time low. In addition to the CPU, you get three months free of the wondrous Xbox GamePass for PC.

While this CPU is part of the Ryzen 2000 family don’t be fooled into thinking this is two generations behind. It’s actually just one generation back since Ryzen 3000 reigns supreme on the desktop and is still relatively new. The Ryzen 7 2700X is an eight-core processor with 16 threads. It has a 3.7GHz base clock and a boost of 4.3GHz. In the box, you also get a Wraith Prism cooler with LED lighting.

Looking at its Ryzen 3000 successor, the biggest things you’re missing out on by going with the older chip are PCIe 4.0 compatibility, a lower TDP, and a bump in performance as is typical between generations. So, for $165 it’s hard to go wrong with the Ryzen 7 2700X. It’s a killer CPU at productivity applications and is no slouch at gaming, either.

