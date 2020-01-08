It's a great day to get a 144Hz FreeSync monitor for cheap

We’re in the midst of the post-holiday shopping doldrums, but there are still some good deals out there. Today, you can upgrade your computer monitor to a blazing-fast 144Hz FreeSync display for an excellent price, no matter whether you game at 1080p or 1440p.

First up is a 25-inch HP display with 1080p resolution for $155 at WalmartRemove non-product link. This monitor often sells for $200, and Walmart’s sticker price is $329. The display includes a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate with a 1 millisecond response time. That low response time makes this a TN panel, which some people may not like due to its poorer viewing angles and lower color accuracy compared to IPS displays. Gamers often prefer the pure, face-melting speed of TN panels, however.

If the 25-inch panel is too small or the resolution is too low, Micro Center is selling the LG-32GK650F-B for $300Remove non-product link. That’s about $90 to $100 cheaper than elsewhere. This 32-inch monitor features a more pixelicious 1440p resolution to go with its 144Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time. Again, this is a TN panel. Amazingly, Microcenter’s deal is for online and in-store sales—the retailer’s sale prices are typically available only for in-store pick-up.

Both displays are FreeSync monitors, so their delectable gameplay-smoothing benefits should kick in automatically with Radeon graphics cards. It should also work with Nvidia’s GeForce GPUs if you manually activate adaptive sync in the Nvidia control panel. This Reddit post, however, suggests you might have to do some tinkering to get the LG display to work properly.