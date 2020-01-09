Razer's Tomahawk N1 is a modular gaming PC that makes DIY dead simple

Razer's Tomahawk N1, announced at CES in Las Vegas, takes the Intel NUC mini-PC concept and gives it more breathing room, offering a larger case that can fit full-size GPUs.

Intel's Compute Element is a complete computer on a PCIe card, with expandability via two M.2 slots and two SoDIMMs. But Intel's Ghost Canyon NUC, also revealed at CES, squeezes the Compute Element into a small, square box that restricts your companion GPU choices.

With the prototype Razer Tomahawk N1 PCWorld tried, we were able to slide the Compute Element into one PCIe slot, add an RTX 2080 GPU into another PCIe slot, and that was it: full computer, ready to rock.

Sure, this kind of modular kit could take some of the excitement out of a true DIY build. On the other hand, if you're trying to build a small form factor PC, the Computer Element and a case like the Razer Tomahawk N1 gives you an easy way to get started, with a solid upgrade path.

The Razer Tomahawk N1 is still being finalized, so there's no information on pricing or availability. However, we do know it will be available sometime in the first half of 2020, either as a complete build or the chassis alone (with a power supply).