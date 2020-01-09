Deal

The rumbly Razer Nari Ultimate headset will rock your world for $70 off

The Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless is $130 at Amazon today, a new all-time low price.

Razer Nari Ultimate
We’ve got a gaming headset deal for you today that will shake you to your core. Literally. Amazon is selling the haptic-powered Razer Nari Ultimate Wireless gaming headset for $130, an all-time low for this headset and well below the $200 MSRP and the previous low of $150.

The biggest feature of this headset is that it features haptic feedback (read: rumble) known as Razer HyperSense. It’s a feature that we found quite effective in our 4.5-star review of the Razer Nari Ultimate for providing in-game sensory clues such as when your wheels lose traction in racing games. The headset also has THX Spatial 7.1 surround sound, a retractable mic, and earcups with cooling gel. It’s also got Chroma RGB lighting, and there’s a small storage area in the right earcup for the USB wireless dongle. There’s also a 3.5mm jack if you want to go old school and don’t mind losing the haptic feedback. Battery life is about eight hours with haptics and lighting on and up to 20 with them turned off.

Overall you can expect solid audio quality from this headset, as well as a good mic, and effective rumble features for in-game immersion—especially if you prefer a mouse and keyboard over a rumble-enabled controller.

