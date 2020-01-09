Here's Destiny 2 being played on Intel's first Xe discrete graphics chip

After months of teasing and social media hype, Intel finally showed off a system running its first-ever discrete graphics chip, based on the company’s forthcoming Xe architecture. Dubbed “DG1”—first discrete graphics, get it?—Intel had the chip playing Destiny 2 in a Compal reference laptop with a U-class Tiger Lake processor, pairing the company’s next-gen 10nm CPU with its debut 10nm graphics. Desktop graphics cards aren’t ready for their grand unveiling yet, alas.

Intel didn’t disclose more information about the system, or DG1’s capabilities, so what you see is what you get in the video above. Steve from Gamers Nexus dropped by to join Gordon and Adam in guesstimating Destiny 2’s frame rate on this iteration of Xe, though since this is a very early development design, don’t take this performance to be DG1’s final form. Check it out in the video above.