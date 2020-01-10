Super-size your storage with WD's huge 10TB external drive for $160

One of our favorite storage deals is back at Best Buy right now. The big box retailer is selling a 10TB WD Easystore desktop external hard drive for $160Remove non-product link. That’s way down from the current sticker price of $250, and nearly $30 cheaper than a comparable Western Digital external drive at Amazon for $188.

This is a desktop hard drive, which means it needs its own power source—the drive cannot get enough power from a USB port. It uses USB 3.0, which these days is known by USB 3.1 Gen 1, though the group responsible for USB wants us to call it SuperSpeed USB 5Gbps. Whatever you want to call it, data transfer rates for the drive top out at 5Gbps. In addition to the drive itself, you get a number of WD software utilities, including WD Backup.

A drive of this size would also make a great media library for music, photos, and videos—as long as you regularly back it up on another drive or in the cloud, that is. Because yes, you need to back up your data even if it’s not on your PC proper.

